https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/4150023Edit TemplateSaveSaveCustom TextAesthetic salon business logo template, feminine line art design vectorMoreFreeRoyalty Free Vector TemplateID : 4150023View LicenseVectorInstagram Post EPS 1080 x 1080 px | 300 ppi | 8 MBSocial Media EPS 1080 x 1080 px | 300 ppi | 8 MBFacebook Post EPS 1080 x 1080 px | 300 ppi | 8 MBVectors can scale to any size.Free DownloadCompatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Linden Hill by Barry SchwartzDownload Linden Hill fontPoppins by Indian Type FoundryDownload Poppins fontDownload AllAesthetic salon business logo template, feminine line art design vectorMore