https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/4150099Edit TemplateSaveSaveCustom TextAesthetic toiletry business logo template, feminine line art design vectorMorePremiumRoyalty Free Vector TemplateID : 4150099View LicenseVectorInstagram Post EPS 1080 x 1080 px | 300 ppi | 8.03 MBSocial Media EPS 1080 x 1080 px | 300 ppi | 8.03 MBFacebook Post EPS 1080 x 1080 px | 300 ppi | 8.03 MBVectors can scale to any size.Compatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :EB Garamond by Georg DuffnerDownload EB Garamond fontPoppins by Indian Type FoundryDownload Poppins fontDownload AllAesthetic toiletry business logo template, feminine line art design vectorMore