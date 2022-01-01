rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/4150189
Branding logo, feminine aesthetic business identity design with Greek drawing psd set
Edit Template
Save
Custom Text

Branding logo, feminine aesthetic business identity design with Greek drawing psd set

More
Free
Royalty Free PSD
ID : 
4150189

View License

Compatible with :

Open source fonts used in this design :

Arvo by Anton KoovitGoudy Bookletter 1911 by Barry SchwartzEB Garamond by Georg DuffnerLinden Hill by Barry SchwartzKotta One by Ania KrukQuestrial by Joe PrincePoppins by Indian Type FoundryWork Sans by Wei Huang
©2022 Rawpixel Ltd.

Branding logo, feminine aesthetic business identity design with Greek drawing psd set

More