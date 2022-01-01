https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/4150190Edit TemplateSaveSaveCustom TextAesthetic poster template, pastel pink design, line art Greek statue drawing psdMorePremiumRoyalty Free PSD TemplateID : 4150190View LicensePSDPortrait Card PSD 3579 x 5031 px | 300 dpi | 140.32 MBA3 PSD 3579 x 5031 px | 300 dpi | 140.32 MBCompatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Sarina by James GrieshaberDownload Sarina fontPoppins by Indian Type FoundryDownload Poppins fontReenie Beanie by James GrieshaberDownload Reenie Beanie fontDownload AllAesthetic poster template, pastel pink design, line art Greek statue drawing psdMore