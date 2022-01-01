https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/4150202Edit TemplateSaveSaveCustom TextBranding logo, feminine aesthetic business identity design with Greek drawing psdMorePremiumRoyalty Free PSD TemplateID : 4150202View LicensePSDInstagram Post PSD 3000 x 3000 px | 300 dpi | 52.9 MBSocial Media PSD 3000 x 3000 px | 300 dpi | 52.9 MBFacebook Post PSD 3000 x 3000 px | 300 dpi | 52.9 MBCompatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :EB Garamond by Georg DuffnerDownload EB Garamond fontBranding logo, feminine aesthetic business identity design with Greek drawing psdMore