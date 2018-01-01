rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/416298
Peach (Persica mali-formis) from Pomona Italiana (1817 - 1839) by Giorgio Gallesio (1772-1839). Original from New York…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Peach (Persica mali-formis) from Pomona Italiana (1817 - 1839) by Giorgio Gallesio (1772-1839). Original from New York public library. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More
Premium

View personal and business license 

This remix may contain elements from within the public domain
Compatible with :
©2018 Rawpixel Ltd.

Peach (Persica mali-formis) from Pomona Italiana (1817 - 1839) by Giorgio Gallesio (1772-1839). Original from New York public library. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More