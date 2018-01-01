Grape from Ischia (Viti vinifera vegetatione insana) from Pomona Italiana (1817 - 1839) by Giorgio Gallesio (1772-1839). Original from New York public library. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel. More Premium Info View personal and business license

This remix may contain elements from within the public domain

PSD

JPEG PSD 3346 x 3691 px | 300 dpi | 157.98 MB Small JPEG 1088 x 1200 px | 300 dpi

Large JPEG 3173 x 3500 px | 300 dpi

Best Quality JPEG 3346 x 3691 px | 300 dpi