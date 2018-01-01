https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/416368Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextBlack Canaiolo (Vitis vinifera etrusca) from Pomona Italiana (1817 - 1839) by Giorgio Gallesio (1772-1839). Original from New York public library. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePremiumInfoView personal and business license This remix may contain elements from within the public domainPSDJPEGPSD 2774 x 2884 px | 300 dpi | 96.76 MBSmall JPEG 1154 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2774 x 2884 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Black Canaiolo (Vitis vinifera etrusca) from Pomona Italiana (1817 - 1839) by Giorgio Gallesio (1772-1839). Original from New York public library. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More