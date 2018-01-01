Black Canaiolo (Vitis vinifera etrusca) from Pomona Italiana (1817 - 1839) by Giorgio Gallesio (1772-1839). Original from New York public library. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel. More Premium Info View personal and business license

This remix may contain elements from within the public domain

PSD

JPEG PSD 2774 x 2884 px | 300 dpi | 96.76 MB Small JPEG 1154 x 1200 px | 300 dpi

Large JPEG 2774 x 2884 px | 300 dpi