https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/416417Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextChinese jujube (Zizphus vulgaris) from Pomona Italiana (1817 - 1839) by Giorgio Gallesio (1772-1839). Original from New York public library. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePremiumInfoView personal and business license This remix may contain elements from within the public domainPSDJPEGPSD 2217 x 2367 px | 300 dpi | 59.29 MBSmall JPEG 1124 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2217 x 2367 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Chinese jujube (Zizphus vulgaris) from Pomona Italiana (1817 - 1839) by Giorgio Gallesio (1772-1839). Original from New York public library. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More