https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/416418Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextPear (Pyrus Dugalis) from Pomona Italiana (1817 - 1839) by Giorgio Gallesio (1772-1839). Original from New York public library. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePremiumInfoView personal and business license This remix may contain elements from within the public domainPSDJPEGPSD 2037 x 2394 px | 300 dpi | 58.54 MBSmall JPEG 1021 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2037 x 2394 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Pear (Pyrus Dugalis) from Pomona Italiana (1817 - 1839) by Giorgio Gallesio (1772-1839). Original from New York public library. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More