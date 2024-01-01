https://www.usa.gov/copyrighted-government-workshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/418579Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextCalifornia’s NASA Armstrong Flight Research Center captures a supermoon, a blue moon and a lunar eclipse at the same time. Original from NASA. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainFree CCO U.S. Government image for Personal and Business useInfoView CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 899 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3353 x 2513 px | 300 dpiTIFF 3353 x 2513 px | 300 dpi | 48.27 MBFree DownloadCalifornia’s NASA Armstrong Flight Research Center captures a supermoon, a blue moon and a lunar eclipse at the same time. Original from NASA. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More