https://www.usa.gov/copyrighted-government-workshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/418597Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextHubble image of the Bubble Nebula, or NGC 7635, an enormous bubble being blown into space by a super-hot, massive star. Original from NASA. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainFree CCO U.S. Government image for Personal and Business useInfoView CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 1140 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 3324 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 5000 x 4749 px | 300 dpiTIFF 5000 x 4749 px | 300 dpi | 135.9 MBFree DownloadHubble image of the Bubble Nebula, or NGC 7635, an enormous bubble being blown into space by a super-hot, massive star. Original from NASA. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More