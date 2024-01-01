https://www.usa.gov/copyrighted-government-workshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/418602Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextThe ICESCAPE mission, or "Impacts of Climate on Ecosystems and Chemistry of the Arctic Pacific Environment," near Alaska. Original from NASA. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainFree CCO U.S. Government image for Personal and Business useInfoView CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFBanner JPEG 1200 x 800 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2333 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 4272 x 2848 px | 300 dpiBanner TIFF 1200 x 800 px | 300 dpiBest Quality TIFF 4272 x 2848 px | 300 dpi | 57.59 MBFree DownloadThe ICESCAPE mission, or "Impacts of Climate on Ecosystems and Chemistry of the Arctic Pacific Environment," near Alaska. Original from NASA. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More