https://www.usa.gov/copyrighted-government-workshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/418621Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextShip in a storm in the Sargasso Sea. Original from NASA. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainFree CCO U.S. Government image for Personal and Business useInfoView CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 750 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2187 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 4000 x 2499 px | 300 dpiTIFF 4000 x 2499 px | 300 dpi | 57.24 MBFree DownloadShip in a storm in the Sargasso Sea. Original from NASA. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More