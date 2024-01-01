rawpixel
https://www.usa.gov/copyrighted-government-works
Astronaut Edwin E. Aldrin Jr., beside the deployed United States flag during an Apollo 11 extravehicular activity on the…
Astronaut Edwin E. Aldrin Jr., beside the deployed United States flag during an Apollo 11 extravehicular activity on the lunar surface. Original from NASA. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

Public DomainFree CCO U.S. Government image for Personal and Business use

View CC0 License

