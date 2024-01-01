https://www.usa.gov/copyrighted-government-workshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/418670Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextLaunch of Little Joe-2 from Wallops Island carrying Mercury spacecraft test article. Original from NASA. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainFree CCO U.S. Government image for Personal and Business useInfoView CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 979 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2856 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 3264 x 4000 px | 300 dpiTIFF 3264 x 4000 px | 300 dpi | 74.73 MBFree DownloadLaunch of Little Joe-2 from Wallops Island carrying Mercury spacecraft test article. Original from NASA. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More