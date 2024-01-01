https://www.usa.gov/copyrighted-government-workshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/418674Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextInflation Tests of the Echo 1 Satellite in Weeksville, N.C. Original from NASA . Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainFree CCO U.S. Government image for Personal and Business useInfoView CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 933 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2723 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 5445 x 7000 px | 300 dpiTIFF 5445 x 7000 px | 300 dpi | 218.13 MBFree DownloadInflation Tests of the Echo 1 Satellite in Weeksville, N.C. Original from NASA . Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More