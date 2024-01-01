rawpixel
https://www.usa.gov/copyrighted-government-workshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/418677
The Gemini-12 spacecraft during standup extravehicular activity with the hatch open. Original from NASA. Digitally enhanced…
The Gemini-12 spacecraft during standup extravehicular activity with the hatch open. Original from NASA. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

Public DomainFree CCO U.S. Government image for Personal and Business use

View CC0 License

