Public DomainFree CCO U.S. Government image for Personal and Business use

View CC0 License

The huge, 363-feet tall Apollo 11 space vehicle is launched from Pad A, Launch Complex 39, Kennedy Space Center, July 16, 1969. Original from NASA. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

