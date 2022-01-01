https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/4190391Edit TemplateSaveSaveCustom TextSwan collage template mixed media scrapbook artwork vectorMorePremiumRoyalty Free Vector TemplateID : 4190391View LicenseThis remix may contain elements from within the public domainVectorInstagram Post EPS 1080 x 1080 px | 300 ppi | 34.43 MBFacebook Post EPS 1080 x 1080 px | 300 ppi | 34.43 MBVectors can scale to any size.Compatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Playfair Display by Claus Eggers SørensenDownload Playfair Display fontYrsa by RosettaDownload Yrsa fontDownload AllSwan collage template mixed media scrapbook artwork vectorMore