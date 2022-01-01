https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/4195347Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextPhilodendron frame background, purple halftone plant, retro modern aesthetic vectorMorePremiumRoyalty Free VectorID : 4195347View LicenseVectorJPEGEPS | 22.8 MBVectors can scale to any size.Banner JPEG 1200 x 800 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2333 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 5000 x 3333 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Philodendron frame background, purple halftone plant, retro modern aesthetic vectorMore