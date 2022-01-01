https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/4196400Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextBotanical collage element set, retro halftone black and white sticker pack vectorMorePremiumRoyalty Free VectorID : 4196400View LicenseVectorJPEGEPS | 74.95 MBVectors can scale to any size.Small JPEG 1200 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 4000 x 4000 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Botanical collage element set, retro halftone black and white sticker pack vectorMore