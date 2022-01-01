https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/4196425Edit TemplateSaveSaveCustom TextFloral blog banner template, retro modern aesthetic purple halftone, fill your house with beautiful flowers design psdMorePremiumRoyalty Free PSD TemplateID : 4196425View LicensePSDFacebook Cover PSD 1920 x 1080 px | 300 dpi | 14.95 MBBlog Banner PSD 1920 x 1080 px | 300 dpi | 14.95 MBPresentation PSD 1920 x 1080 px | 300 dpi | 14.95 MBCompatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Poppins by Indian Type FoundryDownload Poppins fontFloral blog banner template, retro modern aesthetic purple halftone, fill your house with beautiful flowers design psdMore