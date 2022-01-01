https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/4196430Edit TemplateSaveSaveCustom TextTropical plant blog banner template, retro modern aesthetic halftone, nature & plant lover design psdMorePremiumRoyalty Free PSD TemplateID : 4196430View LicensePSDFacebook Cover PSD 1920 x 1080 px | 300 dpi | 22.22 MBBlog Banner PSD 1920 x 1080 px | 300 dpi | 22.22 MBPresentation PSD 1920 x 1080 px | 300 dpi | 22.22 MBCompatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Poppins by Indian Type FoundryDownload Poppins fontTropical plant blog banner template, retro modern aesthetic halftone, nature & plant lover design psdMore