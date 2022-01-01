https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/4196629Edit TemplateSaveSaveCustom TextRetro floral poster template, modern aesthetic orange halftone, save the earth design psdMorePremiumRoyalty Free PSD TemplateID : 4196629View LicensePSDPortrait Card PSD 3580 x 5032 px | 300 dpi | 144.71 MBA3 PSD 3580 x 5032 px | 300 dpi | 144.71 MBCompatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Poppins by Indian Type FoundryDownload Poppins fontRetro floral poster template, modern aesthetic orange halftone, save the earth design psdMore