https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/4196660Edit TemplateSaveSaveCustom TextRetro flower poster template, modern aesthetic purple halftone, online plant shop design psdMorePremiumRoyalty Free PSD TemplateID : 4196660View LicensePSDPortrait Card PSD 3579 x 5031 px | 300 dpi | 183.72 MBA3 PSD 3579 x 5031 px | 300 dpi | 183.72 MBCompatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Cormorant Garamond by Christian ThalmannDownload Cormorant Garamond fontPoppins by Indian Type FoundryDownload Poppins fontDownload AllRetro flower poster template, modern aesthetic purple halftone, online plant shop design psdMore