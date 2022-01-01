https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/4196667Edit TemplateSaveSaveCustom TextRetro botanical poster template, modern aesthetic halftone, pop up plant shop design vectorMorePremiumRoyalty Free Vector TemplateID : 4196667View LicenseVectorPortrait Card EPS 5 x 7 in | 300 ppi | 22.06 MBA2 EPS 29.7 x 42 cm | 300 ppi | 22.06 MBVectors can scale to any size.Compatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Poppins by Indian Type FoundryDownload Poppins fontRetro botanical poster template, modern aesthetic halftone, pop up plant shop design vectorMore