New York Public Library (Source)Public Domainhttps://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/420790SaveSaveKneph illustration from Pantheon Egyptien (1823-1825) by Leon Jean Joseph Dubois (1780-1846). Original from The New York Public Library. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageInfoView LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 981 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2334 x 2855 px | 300 dpiTIFF 2334 x 2855 px | 300 dpi | 38.15 MBSay thanks by supporting these good causesThe Public Domain Review SaveDownloadKneph illustration from Pantheon Egyptien (1823-1825) by Leon Jean Joseph Dubois (1780-1846). Original from The New York Public Library. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More