New York Public Library (Source)Public Domainhttps://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/420943SaveSaveThoth illustration from Pantheon Egyptien (1823-1825) by Leon Jean Joseph Dubois (1780-1846). Original from The New York Public Library. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageInfoView LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 930 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2662 x 2062 px | 300 dpiTIFF 2662 x 2062 px | 300 dpi | 31.45 MBSay thanks by supporting these good causesThe Public Domain Review SaveDownloadThoth illustration from Pantheon Egyptien (1823-1825) by Leon Jean Joseph Dubois (1780-1846). Original from The New York Public Library. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More