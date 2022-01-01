https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/4210392Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextPalm tree png sticker, watercolor botanical design clip art, transparent backgroundMorePremiumRoyalty Free Transparent PNGID : 4210392View LicenseThis remix may contain elements from within the public domainPNGSmall PNG 1200 x 800 pxMedium PNG 1500 x 1000 pxBest Quality PNG 4000 x 2667 pxCompatible with :Palm tree png sticker, watercolor botanical design clip art, transparent backgroundMore