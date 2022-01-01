https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/4210666Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextPalm tree sticker, vintage tropical clip art in green, classic psd collage elementMorePremiumRoyalty Free PSDID : 4210666View LicenseThis remix may contain elements from within the public domainPSDJPEGPSD 7000 x 4667 px | 300 dpi | 415.39 MBSmall JPEG 1200 x 800 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2334 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 7000 x 4667 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Palm tree sticker, vintage tropical clip art in green, classic psd collage elementMore