New York Public Library (Source)Public Domainhttps://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/421080SaveSaveColumn of the Hypostyle hall of Karnak from Histoire de l'art égyptien (1878) byÉmile Prisse d'Avennes. Original from The New York Public Library. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageInfoView LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 835 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2436 x 3500 px | 300 dpiOriginal JPEG 2904 x 4173 px | 300 dpiTIFF 2904 x 4173 px | 300 dpi | 69.36 MBSay thanks by supporting these good causesThe Public Domain Review SaveDownloadColumn of the Hypostyle hall of Karnak from Histoire de l'art égyptien (1878) byÉmile Prisse d'Avennes. Original from The New York Public Library. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More