New York Public Library (Source)
Public Domain
Column of the Hypostyle hall of Karnak from Histoire de l'art égyptien (1878) byÉmile Prisse d'Avennes.

Column of the Hypostyle hall of Karnak from Histoire de l'art égyptien (1878) byÉmile Prisse d'Avennes. Original from The New York Public Library. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

