New York Public Library (Source)Public Domainhttps://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/421167SaveSaveBards of Ramses III from Histoire de l'art égyptien (1878) by Émile Prisse d'Avennes. Original from The New York Public Library. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageInfoView LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 891 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2599 px | 300 dpiOriginal JPEG 4605 x 3420 px | 300 dpiTIFF 4605 x 3420 px | 300 dpi | 90.13 MBSay thanks by supporting these good causesThe Public Domain Review SaveDownloadBards of Ramses III from Histoire de l'art égyptien (1878) by Émile Prisse d'Avennes. Original from The New York Public Library. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More