New York Public Library (Source)Public Domainhttps://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/421171SaveSaveFull portrait of Ramses III from Histoire de l'art égyptien (1878) by Émile Prisse d'Avennes. Original from The New York Public Library. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageInfoView LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 811 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2365 x 3500 px | 300 dpiOriginal JPEG 3286 x 4862 px | 300 dpiTIFF 3286 x 4862 px | 300 dpi | 91.43 MBSay thanks by supporting these good causesThe Public Domain Review SaveDownloadFull portrait of Ramses III from Histoire de l'art égyptien (1878) by Émile Prisse d'Avennes. Original from The New York Public Library. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More