Vintage illustration of Great Speos: vestibule, south wall, lower row, 2 painting of southwest corner from Monuments de l'Égypte et de la Nubie. More Premium Royalty Free PSD Info View License

This remix may contain elements from within the public domain

PSD

JPEG PSD 5000 x 3889 px | 300 dpi | 257.71 MB Small JPEG 1200 x 933 px | 300 dpi

Large JPEG 3500 x 2722 px | 300 dpi

Original JPEG 5000 x 3889 px | 300 dpi