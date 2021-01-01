rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/4212599
Pink flower bouquet sticker, vintage botanical psd
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Pink flower bouquet sticker, vintage botanical psd

This image is inspired from our own original version of Variations Quatre-Vingt-Six Motifs Décoratifs En Vingt Planches (1928) by Édouard Bénédictus.

More
Premium
Royalty Free PSD
ID : 
4212599

View License

This remix may contain elements from within the public domain
Compatible with :
©2021 Rawpixel Ltd.

Pink flower bouquet sticker, vintage botanical psd

More