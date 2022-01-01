https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/4213047Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextAesthetic butterfly iPhone wallpaper, sparkling stars in pink backgroundMorePremiumRoyalty Free PhotoID : 4213047View LicenseJPEGInstagram Story JPEG 1080 x 1920 px | 300 dpiFacebook Story JPEG 1080 x 1920 px | 300 dpiPinterest Pin JPEG 1080 x 1920 px | 300 dpiMobile Wallpaper JPEG 1080 x 1920 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 1969 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 2813 x 5000 px | 300 dpiAesthetic butterfly iPhone wallpaper, sparkling stars in pink backgroundMore