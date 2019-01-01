rawpixel
Carol M Highsmith
Public Domain
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/421692Architectural art "Lightfall" at building entrance to William J. Nealon Federal Building, Scranton, Pennsylvania. Original…

Architectural art "Lightfall" at building entrance to William J. Nealon Federal Building, Scranton, Pennsylvania. Original image from Carol M. Highsmith’s America, Library of Congress collection. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

Public DomainFree CC0 Image

