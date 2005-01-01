rawpixel
Carol M Highsmith
Public Domain
Barber Shop located in Ninth Ward in New Orleans - damaged by Hurricane Katrina 2005. Original image from Carol M. Highsmith's America, Library of Congress collection. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

Barber Shop located in Ninth Ward in New Orleans - damaged by Hurricane Katrina 2005. Original image from Carol M. Highsmith’s America, Library of Congress collection. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

