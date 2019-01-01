Carol M HighsmithPublic Domainhttps://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/421711SaveSaveWashington Monument, Washington D.C. Original image from Carol M. Highsmith’s America, Library of Congress collection. Digitally enhanced by rawpixelMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageInfoView LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 900 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2626 x 3500 px | 300 dpiOriginal JPEG 4063 x 5415 px | 300 dpiTIFF 4063 x 5415 px | 300 dpi | 125.93 MBSay thanks by supporting these good causesThis is America SaveDownloadWashington Monument, Washington D.C. Original image from Carol M. Highsmith’s America, Library of Congress collection. Digitally enhanced by rawpixelMore