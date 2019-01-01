rawpixel
  • Images
  • Topics
  • Boards
  • Images
  • Topics
  • Boards
Carol M Highsmith
Public Domain
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/421724Reflection of the Washington Monument in the pool at Pool at the National Mall. Original image from Carol M.…Save

Reflection of the Washington Monument in the pool at Pool at the National Mall. Original image from Carol M. Highsmith’s America, Library of Congress collection. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More
Public DomainFree CC0 Image

View License

Say thanks by supporting these good causes

Reflection of the Washington Monument in the pool at Pool at the National Mall. Original image from Carol M. Highsmith’s America, Library of Congress collection. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More