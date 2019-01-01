rawpixel
  • Images
  • Topics
  • Boards
  • Images
  • Topics
  • Boards
Carol M Highsmith
Public Domain
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/421725Mount McKinley or Denali ("The Great One") in Alaska. Original image from Carol M. Highsmith&rsquo;s America, Library of…Save

Mount McKinley or Denali ("The Great One") in Alaska. Original image from Carol M. Highsmith’s America, Library of Congress collection. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More
Public DomainFree CC0 Image

View License

Say thanks by supporting these good causes

Mount McKinley or Denali ("The Great One") in Alaska. Original image from Carol M. Highsmith’s America, Library of Congress collection. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More