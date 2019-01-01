Carol M HighsmithPublic Domainhttps://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/421752SaveSaveDetail of Ruth Glacier, Glacial moulin, Alaska's Denali National Park. Original image from Carol M. Highsmith’s America, Library of Congress collection. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageInfoView LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 699 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2038 px | 300 dpiOriginal JPEG 4961 x 2889 px | 300 dpiTIFF 4961 x 2889 px | 300 dpi | 82.04 MBSay thanks by supporting these good causesThis is America SaveDownloadDetail of Ruth Glacier, Glacial moulin, Alaska's Denali National Park. Original image from Carol M. Highsmith’s America, Library of Congress collection. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More