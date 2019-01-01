Carol M HighsmithPublic Domainhttps://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/421761SaveSaveElephant at the Montgomery Zoo. it was established in 1920 as part of Oak Park. Original image from Carol M. Highsmith’s America, Library of Congress collection. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageInfoView LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1162 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3389 x 3500 px | 300 dpiOriginal JPEG 3462 x 3575 px | 300 dpiTIFF 3462 x 3575 px | 300 dpi | 70.86 MBSay thanks by supporting these good causesThis is America SaveDownloadElephant at the Montgomery Zoo. it was established in 1920 as part of Oak Park. Original image from Carol M. Highsmith’s America, Library of Congress collection. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More