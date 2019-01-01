rawpixel
Carol M Highsmith
Public Domain
Alabama River Pulp Company and the Claiborne Mill Complex. Original image from Carol M. Highsmith’s America, Library of Congress collection. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

Alabama River Pulp Company and the Claiborne Mill Complex. Original image from Carol M. Highsmith’s America, Library of Congress collection. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

