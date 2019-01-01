rawpixel
Carol M Highsmith
Public Domain
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/421788LaFayette Park, located directly north of the White House on H Street between 15th and 17th Streets, N.W., Washington…

LaFayette Park, located directly north of the White House on H Street between 15th and 17th Streets, N.W., Washington, D.C.Original image from Carol M. Highsmith’s America, Library of Congress collection.

Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

Public Domain

LaFayette Park, located directly north of the White House on H Street between 15th and 17th Streets, N.W., Washington, D.C.Original image from Carol M. Highsmith's America, Library of Congress collection.

