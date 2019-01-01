rawpixel
Carol M Highsmith
Public Domain
East Capitol Street is a major street that divides the northeast and southeast quadrants of Washington, D.C. Original image from Carol M. Highsmith's America, Library of Congress collection.

Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

