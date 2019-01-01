Carol M HighsmithPublic Domainhttps://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/421793SaveSaveEast Capitol Street is a major street that divides the northeast and southeast quadrants of Washington, D.C. Original image from Carol M. Highsmith's America, Library of Congress collection.Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageInfoView LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 678 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 1978 px | 300 dpiOriginal JPEG 6144 x 3472 px | 300 dpiTIFF 6144 x 3472 px | 300 dpi | 122.1 MBSay thanks by supporting these good causesThis is America SaveDownloadEast Capitol Street is a major street that divides the northeast and southeast quadrants of Washington, D.C. Original image from Carol M. Highsmith's America, Library of Congress collection.More