rawpixel
  • Images
  • Topics
  • Boards
  • Images
  • Topics
  • Boards
Carol M Highsmith
Public Domain
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/421794An Art Deco interpretation of a classical style.Save

An Art Deco interpretation of a classical style.

Built in 1935. Architect: Conrad & Cummings. Original image from Carol M. Highsmith’s America, Library of Congress collection. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More
Public DomainFree CC0 Image

View License

Say thanks by supporting these good causes

An Art Deco interpretation of a classical style.

More