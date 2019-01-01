Carol M HighsmithPublic Domainhttps://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/421805SaveSaveSan Francisco Bay Bridge Lights at Dusk. Original image from Carol M. Highsmith’s America, Library of Congress collection. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageInfoView LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 736 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2146 px | 300 dpiOriginal JPEG 6000 x 3679 px | 300 dpiTIFF 6000 x 3679 px | 300 dpi | 126.33 MBSay thanks by supporting these good causesThis is America SaveDownloadSan Francisco Bay Bridge Lights at Dusk. Original image from Carol M. Highsmith’s America, Library of Congress collection. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More