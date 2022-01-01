Floral dress mockup, vintage design psd, remix from the artworks of Pierre Joseph Redouté More Premium Royalty Free PSD Mockup ID : 4218230 View License

This remix may contain elements from within the public domain

PSD

JPEG PSD 3334 x 5000 px | 300 dpi | 266.3 MB Small JPEG 800 x 1200 px | 300 dpi

Large JPEG 2334 x 3500 px | 300 dpi

Best Quality JPEG 3334 x 5000 px | 300 dpi