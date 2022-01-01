https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/4218230Edit MockupSaveSaveCustom TextFloral dress mockup, vintage design psd, remix from the artworks of Pierre Joseph RedoutéMorePremiumRoyalty Free PSD MockupID : 4218230View LicenseThis remix may contain elements from within the public domainPSDJPEGPSD 3334 x 5000 px | 300 dpi | 266.3 MBSmall JPEG 800 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2334 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 3334 x 5000 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Floral dress mockup, vintage design psd, remix from the artworks of Pierre Joseph RedoutéMore